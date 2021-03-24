Pacioretty (lower body) skated Wednesday, but he's still considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with Colorado, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Pacioretty's status against the Avalanche will likely boil down to a game-time decision, so fantasy managers hoping to plug him into their daily lineups should plan accordingly. The 32-year-old winger has racked up 16 goals and 30 points through 28 games this campaign.