Pacioretty scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Pacioretty assisted on both of Mark Stone's goals and scored one of his own, all in a span of 10:23 in the third period. The three-point effort was Pacioretty's fifth such game of the year. The 32-year-old winger is cruising with 13 goals, 12 assists, 110 shots on net and a plus-11 rating in 25 appearances.