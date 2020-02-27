Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Reaches 30-goal mark
Pacioretty scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.
Pacioretty recorded his 30th goal of the year, the sixth time in his career he's reached that mark, and the first time he's gotten there since 2016-17. With 62 points in 65 games, he's just five shy of his career high. The 31-year-old has added 286 shots, 84 hits and 40 PIM in 2019-20.
