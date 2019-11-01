Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Reaches milestone against old team

Pacioretty had an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

The helper, which came on a Mark Stone goal in the third period, was the 500th point of Pacioretty's career. The milestone comes in his 706th game. Pacioretty has been equal parts scorer and provider -- he has 250 goals and assists apiece. For the year, the 30-year-old has 12 points through 14 contests, including seven power-play points. He also has 57 shots on goal, putting slightly more than four pucks on net per outing.