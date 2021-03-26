Pacioretty (lower body) warmed up with the first line, indicating that he'll play in Thursday's game versus the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Pacioretty will return to action after missing the past two games. The 32-year-old was having a fantastic March before this injury, stacking up eight goals and nine assists across 17 games.
