Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Ready to rock
Pacioretty (undisclosed) will play Thursday against Chicago, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Pacioretty will slot into his usual role skating on the Golden Knights' second line and top power-play unit against Chicago. Vegas will be happy to have him back on the ice Thursday, as he's been on a roll recently, racking up eight goals and 13 points in his last 10 contests.
