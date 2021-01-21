Pacioretty posted an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.
While his goal streak ended at three games, his point streak reached four with the primary helper on Mark Stone's game-winner in the second period. Pacioretty has three goals and one assist with a plus-5 rating and 19 shots on net through four contests. Fantasy managers can plug Pacioretty into their lineups automatically when he's playing this well.
