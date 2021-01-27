Pacioretty posted a hat trick on eight shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Pacioretty scored twice in the third period to force overtime, helping the Golden Knights earn a point in standings, but they couldn't make it two. With the hat trick, Pacioretty doubled his goal total to six in seven games. He's added one assist, a plus-6 rating, 32 shots on goal and 10 hits.