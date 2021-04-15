Pacioretty scored a goal and supplied a pair of assists in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Pacioretty was lucky on his goal, as the puck slid up Jonathan Quick's stick and into the net for the Golden Knights' third goal. The 32-year-old Pacioretty also set up linemates Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone later in the game. With seven points in his last six games, Pacioretty seems back on track after he suffered a four-game slump. He's got 21 goals, 40 points, 155 shots on net and a plus-14 rating in 40 outings this year.