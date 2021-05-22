Pacioretty (undisclosed) is not on the ice for warmups and won't play in Saturday's Game 4 versus the Wild, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Pacioretty still isn't ready to make his return from injury. He didn't participate at Saturday's morning skate, so the winger's return shouldn't be considered imminent. His next chance to draw back in is Monday's Game 5.
