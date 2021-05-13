Pacioretty (undisclosed) is not on the ice for warmups and will miss Wednesday's game versus the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

With his absence Wednesday, Pacioretty's regular season is done. The left wing produced 24 goals, 51 points, 174 shots on net and a plus-20 rating in 48 appearances. It's the first time he's sustained a point-per-game pace in his career. Pacioretty's status ahead of the postseason is to be determined.