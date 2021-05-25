Pacioretty (undisclosed) is not in Monday's Game 5 lineup against the Wild, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Pacioretty has yet to suit up this postseason and will now miss his 11th straight game dating back to the regular season. He's been a game-time decision for the entire series so it appears that he could return soon. The 32-year-old will be questionable for Wednesday's Game 6 if it's necessary.