Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Remains sidelined

Pacioretty (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Hurricanes, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Pacioretty was a full participant in Saturday's morning skate after donning a no-contact jersey during Friday's practice, so he's definitely trending in the right direction, but he'll have to wait for Tuesday's matchup with Toronto for his next chance to return to the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories