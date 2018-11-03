Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Remains sidelined
Pacioretty (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Hurricanes, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Pacioretty was a full participant in Saturday's morning skate after donning a no-contact jersey during Friday's practice, so he's definitely trending in the right direction, but he'll have to wait for Tuesday's matchup with Toronto for his next chance to return to the lineup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Remains without timetable for return•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Resumes skating•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Not traveling with team•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Officially sitting out•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...