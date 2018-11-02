Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Remains without timetable for return
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant relayed Friday that Pacioretty (upper body) remains day-to-day but doesn't have a timetable for return, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Pacioretty reportedly looked good at practice, which is a good sign that his return may not be far off. However, the fact that Gallant wasn't willing to estimate a timetable contradicts that notion and suggests it may not be in the immediate future. Pacioretty has already missed almost a week, so, if he's slated to miss much more time, there's a decent chance the veteran winger will receive a backdated injured reserve stint.
