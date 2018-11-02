Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Resumes skating

Pacioretty (upper body) skated on his own in a no-contact jersey prior to Friday's practice, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Pacioretty's presence on the ice Friday marks a step in the right direction in his recovery, but the fact that he still hasn't been cleared for contact suggests he's probably not particularly close to returning to game action. Another update on the American forward's status should surface once he's ready to practice in full.