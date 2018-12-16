Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Returns to lineup
Pacioretty (undisclosed) will play Sunday versus the Rangers, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Pacioretty was held out of Friday's game with a minor injury but has battled past the issue. The 30-year-old has been superb lately with 16 points -- five on the power play -- and 32 shots on net in the last 14 games.
