Pacioretty scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4.

Pacioretty put the Golden Knights ahead at 1:11 of the second period, and they never looked back. The 32-year-old has been an instant jolt of offense since he returned to the lineup. He's posted three goals and two assists during a five-game point streak. Pacioretty's added 20 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in that span while filling his usual top-line position.