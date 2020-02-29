Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Riding six-game point streak

Pacioretty notched an assist, three shots on goal, four blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Pacioretty is on a six-game point streak, during which he's netted four goals and dished four helpers. The Connecticut native now has 63 points, 289 shots, 86 hits and a plus-17 rating through 66 appearances. With Mark Stone (lower body) hurt, Pacioretty will be expected to shoulder even more of the offensive load in the near term.