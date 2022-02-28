Pacioretty (lower body) will not participate in Tuesday's game against San Jose, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Coach DeBoer stated Pacioretty is not approaching a return soon, Granger adds. The 33-year-old missed Saturday's contest while dealing with a lower-body injury that he incurred in Friday's game against the Coyotes. He has averaged 16:47 -- 2:35 during the man advantage -- and logged six points over the last nine games.
