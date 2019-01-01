Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Ruled out Tuesday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday night against the Kings, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.

Pacioretty technically remains on injured reserve, but he's day-to-day in the sense that he's being monitored closely ahead of each contest. The subsequent game for the Golden Knights will be a road clash with the Ducks on Friday.

