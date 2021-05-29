Pacioretty scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild in Game 7.

He missed 12 games with an undisclosed injury before returning in Friday's Game 7. Pacioretty's second-period tally stood as the series-clinching goal. The 32-year-old's return should be a big boost for the Golden Knights -- he led the team with 24 goals and added 27 assists in 48 regular-season contests this year. They'll need his offense heading into a second-round matchup with the Presidents' Trophy-winning Avalanche.