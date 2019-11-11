Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Scores in third straight

Pacioretty notched his sixth goal of the year and had three shots in Sunday's 3-2 setback to Detroit.

Pacioretty beat Jonathan Bernier with a heavy wrist shot from the right faceoff circle to put the Golden Knights up 2-1 midway through the second period. It was the third straight game with a goal for Pacioretty and his fourth in the last five games. He also has points in six of his last seven. The 30-year old is having a nice season with 16 points in 19 games and is headed toward his second straight 20-goal campaign since joining Vegas.