Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Scores in third straight
Pacioretty notched his sixth goal of the year and had three shots in Sunday's 3-2 setback to Detroit.
Pacioretty beat Jonathan Bernier with a heavy wrist shot from the right faceoff circle to put the Golden Knights up 2-1 midway through the second period. It was the third straight game with a goal for Pacioretty and his fourth in the last five games. He also has points in six of his last seven. The 30-year old is having a nice season with 16 points in 19 games and is headed toward his second straight 20-goal campaign since joining Vegas.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Stays hot despite team loss•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Nets third goal•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Reaches milestone against old team•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Tacks on power-play assist•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Unselfish play continues•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Three points in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.