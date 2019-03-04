Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Scores in victory over Vancouver
Pacioretty scored one of the Golden Knights' three second-period goals in Sunday's win over the Canucks.
Pacioretty and his linemates Paul Stastny and Mark Stone are also gelling defensively, having not allowed a goal in four games since Stone's acquisition from the Sens.
