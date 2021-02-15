Pacioretty scored a goal on a team-high four shots in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Avalanche.

Pacioretty was the only skater to light the lamp Sunday, beating Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer with a quick shot from the right circle at 1:38 of the second period. The tally was Pacioretty's seventh of the year. He's up to 12 points, 54 shots, a plus-7 rating and 15 hits through 13 contests this season. Deploy the 32-year-old winger with confidence in virtually all fantasy formats.