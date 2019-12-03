Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Scores on power play
Pacioretty scored a power-play goal and had five shots with two PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
Pacioretty deposited his 10th goal of the year to push Vegas' lead to 4-0 in the second period. Pacioretty sputtered out of the gates this season, scoring just twice in his first 14 games. But he's picked up the pace since then, scoring eight times in the last 15 games.
