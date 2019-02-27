Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Scores twice on big night
Pacioretty potted two goals on eight shots in a 4-1 win over the Stars on Tuesday.
One of Pacioretty's tallies came on the power play, tying the game in the second period. Pacioretty is up to 20 goals and 34 points in 51 games. It appears the newly formed line he's on with center Paul Stastny and the newly-acquired Mark Stone is off to a good start as the Golden Knights look to solidify their playoff position.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Breaks out of cold streak•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Busy in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Getting back on track•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Collects two assists•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Pots winner against Devils•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Activated off IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...