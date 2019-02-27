Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Scores twice on big night

Pacioretty potted two goals on eight shots in a 4-1 win over the Stars on Tuesday.

One of Pacioretty's tallies came on the power play, tying the game in the second period. Pacioretty is up to 20 goals and 34 points in 51 games. It appears the newly formed line he's on with center Paul Stastny and the newly-acquired Mark Stone is off to a good start as the Golden Knights look to solidify their playoff position.