Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Second line rolling
Pacioretty had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
The Golden Knights' second line consisting of Mark Stone, Paul Stastny and Pacioretty keeps rolling. They accounted for all six goals on Sunday.
