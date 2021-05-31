Pacioretty produced an assist, two PIM and two hits in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Pacioretty set up William Karlsson's tally at 14:59 of the second period, but that was all the Golden Knights could muster. The 32-year-old Pacioretty has a point in each of his two playoff appearances so far. He's added five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating. The top-line winger will need to remain productive against a challenging opponent in the Avalanche.