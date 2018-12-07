Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Sets up two in win
Pacioretty registered a pair of assists Thursday -- including a power-play apple -- helping his team earn a 4-3 win over Chicago.
Pacioretty has accumulated 13 points since Nov. 18 and is clearly making up for lost time. The winger is now on a pace to top 50 points for the fifth time in six seasons, and starting him is as close to a no-brainer as it gets right now.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Ready to rock•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Back at practice•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Can't shake injury Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Under the weather•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Lights lamp twice in victory•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...