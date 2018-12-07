Pacioretty registered a pair of assists Thursday -- including a power-play apple -- helping his team earn a 4-3 win over Chicago.

Pacioretty has accumulated 13 points since Nov. 18 and is clearly making up for lost time. The winger is now on a pace to top 50 points for the fifth time in six seasons, and starting him is as close to a no-brainer as it gets right now.