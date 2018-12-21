Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Short absence expected

Coach Gerard Gallant responded "not long" when asked about how long he expected Pacioretty to be sidelined, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

The team hasn't pegged Pacioretty for a specific timeline at this point, but Gallant's comments Friday suggest his stay on injured reserve will be a short one. The veteran winger is eligible to return for the first game following the holiday break Dec. 27 versus the Avalanche.