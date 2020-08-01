When asked about Pacioretty (undisclosed) Saturday, coach Pete Deboer said "Has not joined us yet. Progressing well. Should be soon. That's all I can tell you," David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Pacioretty won't need to self-quarantine whenever he's able to make the trip to Edmonton and enter the bubble, but the fact that he still hasn't joined the team at this point all but confirms he won't be available for Monday's round-robin game against Dallas. However, if he's able to rejoin his teammates within the next few days, he could be an for Thursday's clash with the Blues.