Pacioretty (undisclosed) is not on the ice for warmups and won't play in Thursday's Game 3 versus the Wild, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Pacioretty has been a game-time decision for all three playoff contests so far, but he's still not ready to return. The 32-year-old winger will have another couple of days to get ready ahead of Saturday's Game 4 in Minnesota.