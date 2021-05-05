Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Minnesota, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Pacioretty is considered day-to-day with his undisclosed issue, so although he'll miss a second straight contest Wednesday, he could be ready to return sooner rather than later. The 32-year-old winger will be reevaluated ahead of Friday's matchup with St. Louis.
