Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Minnesota, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Pacioretty is considered day-to-day with his undisclosed issue, so although he'll miss a second straight contest Wednesday, he could be ready to return sooner rather than later. The 32-year-old winger will be reevaluated ahead of Friday's matchup with St. Louis.