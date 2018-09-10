Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Signs four-year contract extension

Pacioretty inked on a four-year contract extension with the Golden Knights on Monday worth $7 million AAV.

Considering what Vegas gave up to get Pacioretty -- Tomas Tatar, Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick -- there was little chance it was going to let the winger walk at the end of the 2018-19 campaign. Essentially, the Connecticut native figures to replace the goal scoring lost from the departure of James Neal for Calgary.