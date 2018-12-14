Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Sitting with minor injury
Pacioretty won't play Friday evening against host New Jersey due to a minor unspecified injury, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
This news corroborates a previous report that Pacioretty was in line to be scratched for the upcoming contest. That indeed will be the case, but now we know there's actually an injury at play. Will this won't sit well with fantasy owners that have relied upon the scoring winger who's scored 10 times to complement eight heleprs through 28 games, it does sound like Vegas is taking a cautious approach to the issue, as a Golden Knights spokseperson adds, "The team feels it is best for him to miss one game rather than six. (It) is management's decision to hold him out tonight."
