Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Skips road trip
Pacioretty (leg) didn't make the trip to Denver for Wednesday's game against the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Pacioretty can thus be ruled out for the contest, marking his third consecutive absence from the lineup. Typically a shoo-in for 60-plus points, the veteran pivot is on track to miss that total by a wide margin for a second straight season. Injuries have played a part in his declined outputs the last two campaigns, but Pacioretty should have a decent chance to top 40 this season (currently at 39) if he can return to the lineup soon.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Out again Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Missing out Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Considered day-to-day•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Sustains apparent leg injury•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Gains helper in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Scores in victory over Vancouver•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...