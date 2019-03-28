Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Skips road trip

Pacioretty (leg) didn't make the trip to Denver for Wednesday's game against the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Pacioretty can thus be ruled out for the contest, marking his third consecutive absence from the lineup. Typically a shoo-in for 60-plus points, the veteran pivot is on track to miss that total by a wide margin for a second straight season. Injuries have played a part in his declined outputs the last two campaigns, but Pacioretty should have a decent chance to top 40 this season (currently at 39) if he can return to the lineup soon.