Pacioretty (undisclosed) has begun skating on his own but is expected to miss our against Minnesota for Game 6 on Wednesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

The fact that Pacioretty has yet to rejoin the team on the ice doesn't bode well for a return in this series even if it does go to a Game 7. The elite winger garnered six goals and 11 helpers, including six power-play points, in his previous 12 outings and would certainly bolster the Knights' offensive options, though Alex Tuch has looked solid in a first-line role with three postseason goals.