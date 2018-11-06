Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Slated to return Tuesday
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant believes Pacioretty (upper body) will be fit to play in Tuesday's road game against the Maple Leafs.
Pacioretty missed the past four games but reportedly took full contact in Monday's practice as the clear sign of his readiness for the upcoming contest. We expect the talented scoring winger will reprise his role on the second line and No. 2 power-play unit for a Vegas club that surprisingly ranks 30th in scoring at 2.29 goals per game after its amazing run to the Stanley Cup Finals in its inaugural season.
