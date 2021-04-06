Pacioretty provided an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Pacioretty put his four-game point drought to rest with his assist on an Alec Martinez goal in the first period. The 32-year-old Pacioretty hasn't gone cold often in 2020-21, with 34 points, 137 shots on net and a plus-11 rating in 35 outings. Fantasy managers will hope Monday leads to more productive outings in the near future for the winger.