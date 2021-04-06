Pacioretty provided an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 6-1 win over the Blues.
Pacioretty put his four-game point drought to rest with his assist on an Alec Martinez goal in the first period. The 32-year-old Pacioretty hasn't gone cold often in 2020-21, with 34 points, 137 shots on net and a plus-11 rating in 35 outings. Fantasy managers will hope Monday leads to more productive outings in the near future for the winger.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Clutch contribution again•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Pots lone goal in return•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Ready to rock•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Game-time call•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Questionable against Avalanche•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Won't play Monday•