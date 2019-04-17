Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Spearheads offense with four points

Pacioretty contributed two goals and two helpers along with seven shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Sharks in Game 4.

Pacioretty has a superhuman 10 points (four goals, six assists) in four postseason contests so far. One of his goals Tuesday came on the man advantage. Pacioretty's line with Mark Stone (two apples in Game 4) and Paul Stastny has carried the Golden Knights to a 3-1 series lead.