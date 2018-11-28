Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Stacking stat sheet
Pacioretty dished out two assists in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.
Pacioretty has shaken off the funk that plagued him with just two assists in 14 games. In the last eight outings, he's compiled six goals and 11 points while firing 20 shots on net. He's still available in plenty of leagues due to the sluggish start, and fantasy owners should act swiftly to grab a winger with 30-goal potential.
