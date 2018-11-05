Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Status uncertain Tuesday
Pacioretty (upper body) took full contact during Monday's practice session, but will need to wait to see if he suits up versus Toronto on Tuesday, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.
Pacioretty has missed the Knights' previous four contests, but appears to be nearing a return to the lineup. With his former club (Montreal) upcoming, the winger will no doubt want to be back in action no later than Saturday's matchup. Coach Gerard Gallant told reporters he would need to consult with the medical staff to determine whether Pacioretty can play versus the Maple Leafs, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
