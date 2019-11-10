Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Stays hot despite team loss
Pacioretty scored for a second straight game in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
Pacioretty's fifth goal of the season came right off a draw in the second period. With 15 total points through 18 games, Patches trails only Mark Stone (18) and William Karlsson (16) among Vegas' offensive producers.
