Pacioretty posted an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Pacioretty had the secondary helper on Mark Stone's first-period tally. The 32-year-old Pacioretty has an impressive four goals and four assists in his last four games. The volume-shooting winger is up to 12 goals, 21 points, 95 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 21 contests.