Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Stays hot with huge night
Pacioretty had two goals and two assists with five shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over Vancouver.
Pacioretty scored twice in the third period, his second goal coming with the man advantage. He also picked up two helpers earlier in the night and walked away with his first four-point performance since Jan. 2017. The 31-year-old is enjoying a terrific season, leading Vegas in points (34), goals (15) and assists (19) through 36 games. Pacioretty had 40 points in 67 games all of last season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Lights lamp Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Deposits insurance tally•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Scores on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Provides clutch goal in OT win•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Dishing at impressive clip•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Generates pair of assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.