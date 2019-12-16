Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Stays hot with huge night

Pacioretty had two goals and two assists with five shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over Vancouver.

Pacioretty scored twice in the third period, his second goal coming with the man advantage. He also picked up two helpers earlier in the night and walked away with his first four-point performance since Jan. 2017. The 31-year-old is enjoying a terrific season, leading Vegas in points (34), goals (15) and assists (19) through 36 games. Pacioretty had 40 points in 67 games all of last season.