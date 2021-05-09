Pacioretty (undisclosed) did not take the ice for warmups and won't play Saturday versus the Blues, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Pacioretty will miss his fourth straight game with the injury. The Golden Knights will again play with only 17 skaters in the lineup. Pacioretty's next chance to return is Monday versus the Avalanche.
