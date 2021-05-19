Pacioretty (undisclosed) will not play in Tuesday's Game 2 versus the Wild, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Pacioretty's absence will stretch to an eighth straight game, including the first two contests of the postseason. The star winger was listed as a game-time decision for the last two games. He'll turn his focus to getting ready ahead of Thursday's Game 3 in Minnesota.
