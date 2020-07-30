Pacioretty (undisclosed) remains back in Las Vegas and won't be available for Thursday's exhibition matchup with Arizona, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

With the quarantine rules once Pacioretty travels to Edmonton, he is running out of time to rejoin the team and be available for the first round-robin game versus Dallas on Monday. Still, the important thing for the club will be getting him back in time for the competitive matches down the road. In the meantime. Chandler Stephenson appears set to jump up to the top line for Thursday's clash.