Pacioretty scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Pacioretty tied the game at 1-1 in the second period, but Brandon Saad tallied 1:03 later to restore the Avalanche's lead. The goal was Pacioretty's second in as many outings, coming on the heels of a five-game goal drought. The winger has eight tallies, 13 points, 58 shots and a plus-6 rating through 14 appearances this season.