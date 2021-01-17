Pacioretty scored the game-winning goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.
Pacioretty took only one faceoff Saturday, and he won it back to Mark Stone at the start of overtime. Stone dished it back, and Pacioretty beat John Gibson up high to secure both points in the standings. With two tallies on 10 shots and a plus-3 rating through two contests, Pacioretty is off to a great start this year. The 32-year-old winger will face a firmer defense in the Coyotes for the next four games.
